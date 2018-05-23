Vedanta Limited: Update on Tuticorin Smelter

MUMBAI, India, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to our announcement dated November 10, 2017 wherein the Company announced the approval of Copper Smelter plant 2 project by the Board of Directors, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in the PIL filed against the Company, has stated that the application for renewal of Environment Clearance for Copper Smelter plant 2 project, shall be processed after conduct of mandatory public hearing and the application shall be decided by the competent authority on or before September 23, 2018.

In the interim, the High Court has ordered the Company to cease construction and all other activities onsite for proposed Copper Smelter plant 2 project with immediate effect till the decision of the MoEF.

The Company is yet to receive the order copy.

