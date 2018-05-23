

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, announced an agreement to sell a 33 percent minority interest in its solar portfolio to Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited for a purchase price of $1.175 billion. The portfolio of projects involved in the transaction is comprised of 26 operating solar facilities representing approximately 1.7 gigawatts of capacity.



Southern Power CEO Mark Lantrip, said: 'Our partnership with Global Atlantic has strong strategic alignment, as we are both focused on delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders. We look forward to working alongside Global Atlantic as we continue our work to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable wholesale energy to our customers across the U.S.'



