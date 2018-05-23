

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Cos. Inc. (PDCO) announced Wednesday the appointment of Donald Zurbay as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 29, 2018 and the appointment of Andrea Frohning as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective May 21, 2018.



Zurbay will succeed Dennis Goedken, who has been serving as interim CFO and will continue to serve as Corporate Controller. The former CFO Ann Gugino left the company on March 1 and serves as special advisor until July 31, 2018.



Zurbay brings to Patterson more than 28 years of leadership experience in various accounting and finance positions. Most recently, he served as Vice President and CFO at St. Jude Medical, Inc. until it's sale to Abbott.



Meanwhile, Frohning brings more than 20 years of experience in leading numerous human resource departments across a diverse set of business environments and industries. She most recently served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Snyder's-Lance.



