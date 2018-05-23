Suning and MGM to Officially Unveil 5* Bellagio Hotel in Shanghai on 8 June

- NEW BELLAGIO IS THE FIRST OVERSEAS TO FOLLOW LAS VEGAS ORIGINAL -

- OFFICIAL LAUNCH REFLECTS SUNING'S EXPERTISE IN HIGH-END LUXURY -

- SUNING TO CO-MANAGE ART-DECO DESTINATION -

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning Real Estate - a subsidiary of China's commercial giant Suning Holdings Group - and MGM will officially launch a new Bellagio Shanghai on 8 June 2018, marking the first international hotel to follow the famous Bellagio Towers of Las Vegas.

Ideally located on the banks of the Suzhou River, the art-deco inspired Bellagio Shanghai boasts panoramic views of the futuristic Pudong skyline, the Bund's famed waterfront promenade and the Lujiazui financial district. With nearby locations including Nanjing Road, one of the world's busiest shopping streets, and China's tallest building, the 632 metre tall Shanghai Tower, the hotel is perfectly placed for an elite clientele in China's biggest city.

Among the design features of the Bellagio Shanghai is a four-storey atrium fitted with LED screens, creating a mirage of the world-famous fountain in front of its Las Vegas sibling.

As the business owner of the Bellagio Shanghai, Suning Real Estate will oversee and co-manage the hotel's operations alongside the Chinese arm of MGM Resorts International: Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality. The deal reflects the importance that Suning, one of the largest non-state owned enterprises in China, is embarking on a new chapter of diversified consumption scenarios and luxury experience spaces.

Mr Zhang Jindong, Chairman of Suning Holdings Group, says: "Bringing the Bellagio to China demonstrates Suning's expertise and ambition not only in general retail commerce but also to create the unique experience for consumers by providing more trendy and high-end products and services through partnership with the world's most distinguished brands."

Suning has big ambitions for the high-end consumption development in China. For the hotel scene the real estate group of Suning is aiming to open 100 more luxury hotels and become the country's future flagship operator in the hospitality industry. Along with the Bellagio, the company has already opened dozens of high-end hotels in partnership with prestigious brands covering several 1st tier and 2nd tier cities of the country.

Reflecting the hotel's location, interiors are sleek and sophisticated, with art-deco accents. The spacious and beautifully crafted guest rooms are the works of WATG and Wimberly Interiors, one of the world's leading hospitality industry design consultancies. Some feature expansive private terraces, while suites are tended by personal butlers.

Mr. William M. Scott IV, President of MGM Asia Pacific, and Executive Director and General Manager of Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, adds: "We bring in Bellagio with the soul and spirit from the legend's beginning in Las Vegas. Now in Shanghai the guests could also experience the most unique and critical feel and flavour of Bellagio. It is achieved by the cooperation of MGM and Suning who are sharing the same commitment to highest quality and best services."

Award-winning chef Julian Serrano, regarded as one of the finest culinary talents in America, has brought his Italian restaurant LAGO from Las Vegas to Bellagio Shanghai, promising guests modern flavours of Italy. For those wanting a more local flavour, the Mansion on One restaurant is devoted to Shanghai and Cantonese cuisine. The arrival of these world-class establishments is also expected to set a new standard for the local restaurant scene.

Further highlights include a naturally-lit, pillar-free Grand Ballroom featuring a seven-metre high ceiling. There is also extensive function, entertaining and meeting space, plus a luxuriously-appointed spa and fitness centre to offer guests relaxation and rejuvenation

For more details and images of Bellagio Shanghai visit: http://www.bellagioshanghai.com

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2017, Suning Holding ranked second among the top 500 private-owned enterprises in China with annual revenue of 65.7 billion USD (412.95 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Media & Entertainment, Sports, and Investment, among which Suning.com was listed on the 2017 list of Fortune Global 500.

For more information see www.suningholdings.com

