

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as the U.K. inflation slowed more than expected in April, prompting the Bank of England to delay another rate hike.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that UK inflation slowed in April.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in April, slightly slower than the 2.5 percent increase seen in March. The rate was expected to remain at 2.5 percent.



Consumer prices gained 0.4 percent on month compared to the expected increase of 0.5 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent a month ago.



Separate data showed that output price inflation held steady at 2.7 percent in April. Economists had forecast inflation to slow to 2.3 percent.



Meanwhile, input price inflation rose to a four-month high of 5.3 percent in April from 4.4 percent in March. Nonetheless, this was slower than the expected 5.9 percent.



The currency was also weighed by risk aversion, as oil prices dropped, geopolitical risks returned to the fore and uncertainty continued over the formation of an anti-establishment government in Italy.



The currency has been trading in a negative territory against its most major counterparts in the Asian session amid risk aversion, following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he was 'not satisfactory' with the China trade talks.



The pound dropped to a 5-month low of 1.3347 against the greenback, from a high of 1.3442 hit at 10:00 pm ET. The pair was valued at 1.3428 when it had closed deals on Tuesday. The pound is poised to challenge support around the 1.32 level.



The pound slipped to 146.27 against the Japanese yen, its lowest since March 7. At yesterday's close, the pair was worth 148.90. The pound is seen finding support around the 144.00 region.



Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan's all industry activity remained flat in March.



The all industry activity index was flat in March after rising 0.4 percent in February. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent increase for March.



The pound fell to 1.3219 against the Swiss franc, a level unseen since March 15, and marked a 0.9 percent decline from a high of 1.3340 hit at 5:30 pm ET. The pound-franc pair was worth 1.3334 at yesterday's close. Next key support for the pound is likely seen around the 1.30 mark.



The U.K. currency lost 0.5 percent against the euro, falling as low as 0.8784, reversing from a 2-day high of 0.8739 seen at 4:00 am ET. The pound was quoted at 0.8767 against the euro at yesterday's close. Continuation of the pound's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 0.89 level.



Flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that Eurozone private sector grew at the slowest pace in one-and-a-half years in May.



The composite output index dropped to an 18-month low of 54.1 in May from 55.1 in April. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 55.1.



Looking ahead, Markit's U.S. preliminary manufacturing PMI for May, new home sales for April and Eurozone advanced consumer confidence for May are due in the New York session.



At 2:00 pm ET, the Fed releases minutes from the May 1-2 meeting.



