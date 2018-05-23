Cognosec AB (Publ): Cognosec AB to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 5, 2018 at 3:30 pm Pacific Time

PRESS RELEASE

London, 23 May 2018

Cognosec AB to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 5, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Cognosec AB (Publ) ("Cognosec", or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: COGS, OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East has been invited to present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational (https://www.ldmicro.com/events), which is being held on June 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Cognosec is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 5 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here (http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro14/cybny/). Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cognosec management, please contact the company's U.S IR team at COGS@liolios.com (mailto:COGS@liolios.com).

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Telephone: +46 (0)8 5030 1550 E-mail: info@mangold.se (mailto:info@mangold.se)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

U.S. Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA

Liolios Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

COGS@liolios.com (mailto:COGS@liolios.com)

European Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Metcalfe / Miles Nolan IR-contacts

Cognosec AB Email: cognosec@investor-focus.co.uk (mailto:cognosec@investor-focus.co.uk)

+44 (0) 203 934 6630

ABOUT COGNOSEC

Cognosec AB (Publ) is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq: COGS.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections, against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. Cognosec AB had revenues of 17.2m EUR in 2017 and employed 173 personnel at the end of Q1 2018. For further information, please visit www.cognosec.se (http://www.cognosec.se/)

