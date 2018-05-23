Vivo Announces 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Campaign, "My Time, My FIFA World Cup"

Vivo's new campaign inspires everyone to seize the moment on the world's biggest stage - the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

BEIJING, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo, the official smartphone sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, has launched a new global campaign titled "My Time, My FIFA World Cup", at Beijing's Olympic Forest Park today. The campaign comprises of advertising spots, and special music and photography-led marketing activations. These include the Vivo Super Fan Photographer programme, providing fans with unprecedented pitch-side, stadium and warm up session access, as well as the Vivo Super Time project, which will elevate the fan experience during the FIFA World Cup performance segment.

My Time, My FIFA World Cup

The thematic campaign advocates the belief that everyone can be extraordinary and calls upon people of the world to seize moments of opportunity to be extraordinary in their lives. Vivo hopes to empower people to go beyond being just an audience at the FIFA World Cup, but to become a participant, a creator, and to enable extraordinary moments to be seen, shared and remembered.

Speaking at the launch, Deng Li, Vivo Brand Vice President, said, "'Camera & Music' are not only a part of Vivo's brand DNA, but also the two key ways by which people can fully experience, capture and share extraordinary moments around them through their smartphones. For this year's FIFA World Cup, Vivo will leverage these two elements and our innovative technologies to help fans bring to life "My Time, My FIFA World Cup".

A contingent of stars: Vivo Super Fan Photographers

At the event, Vivo announced the Vivo Super Fan Photographers' programme, which will recruit football fans, consumers and special guests who are passionate about photography to participate in the 2018, 2022 FIFA World Cup, and document extraordinary moments through unprecedented close-up access.

1994 FIFA World Cup winner and Brazilian footballing legend Bebeto; and former Dutch National and 1987 Ballon d'Or winner, Ruud Gullit, made a special appearance to accept FIFA's certificate of endorsement with Vivo Super Fan Photographers' representatives. Bebeto said, "The goal celebration dance for my newborn son at the 1994 World Cup was my most extraordinary moment. I look forward to Vivo Super Fans capturing and sharing the extraordinary moments of this World Cup with the world". Gullit added, "Scoring a goal during the tournament in 1990 was my most extraordinary moment from the World Cup and with some of the best players in world participating, this World Cup, like all others, will undoubtedly have some truly spectacular and memorable moments. "

The 128-strong 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia contingent of Vivo Super Fan Photographers will be a star-studded one, comprising of not just football fans and consumers, but also celebrities, leading social media influencers, media partners and key opinion leaders from around the world. Ahead of each match, Vivo Super Fan Photographers will be provided a Vivo smartphone, granted special pitch-side and stadium access to capture exclusive content such as the pre-match warm ups, and share them with the world.

Deng added, "We are excited to launch this programme ahead of the FIFA World Cup. We look forward to share our latest and innovative products with Vivo Super Fan Photographers, empowering them with better ways to capture extraordinary moments and share them with the world. We want to bring fan involvement to the next level - to fully engage and participate - as part of Vivo's sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup."

A music extravaganza: Vivo Super Time

As part of the campaign, Vivo will also be launching the Vivo Super Time project, where there will be a series of unique music-themed activities throughout the tournament, including the Vivo Super DJ show at all 64 matches, to unite football fans and music lovers around the world.

It will culminate at the FIFA World Cup Final Match show on 15 July where Vivo will create a special Vivo Super Time moment during the Official Song Performance. This is the first time that FIFA invites a sponsor to participate in presenting the Official Song Performance during the Final Match show.

"The Vivo Super Time project aims to involve all participants in creating a historic moment at this year's FIFA World Cup," Deng added.

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia V9 Blue limited edition

In addition, to celebrate the partnership, Vivo has also launched a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia V9 Blue limited edition. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor, with 4GB RAM, 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia V9 Blue limited edition runs the latest Android 8.1 OS. It is equipped with a FullView Display, offering a 90% screen-to-body ratio - providing users with an immense multi-screen viewership experience.

Beyond that, to commemorate Vivo's sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup, a Vivo limited edition smartphone will be immortalised at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland. This will be the first-ever limited edition smartphone to join a prestigious collection of significant artefacts and memorabilia, which chronicle the growth of football into a global culture.

Franck Guignery, Head of Sales at FIFA added, "Besides helping to make the World Cup extraordinary for fans in creative ways, Vivo brings to life the spirit of youth, like FIFA's burning passion. Now that the 2018 World Cup is coming, we look forward to creating more unforgettable memories for people all over the world together."

As a global brand targeting passionate young consumers, Vivo signed a six-year sponsorship agreement in 2017 with FIFA that will run until 2022, which includes sponsorship of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Confederations Cup.

