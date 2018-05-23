Endexx Discusses Market Size for Company's Products and Growth Drivers in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / StockNewsNow.com , The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Todd Davis, Chairman & CEO of Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK: EDXC), with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites® is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs and cats, according to the company's website (see here: www.endexx.com). The video interview was recorded on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Update with Endexx - Diversified Holding Company Discusses Market Size for Products and Growth Drivers.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites® is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs and cats. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 - the m3hub and the AutoSpense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "end of sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical-grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The AutoSpense™ is a commercial-grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, AutoSpense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com and www.phytobites.com.

