London stocks were in the red at midday on Wednesday as traders booked some profits following record highs earlier in the week, amid pressure on sterling from an inflation surprise and speculation around potential Barclays merger action. The FTSE 100 was tumbled 0.7% to 7,823.50, even though the pound was off 0.6% against the dollar at 1.3356 and 0.1% lower versus the euro at 1.1388 after data from the Office for National Statistics showed inflation fell unexpectedly in April, casting further ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...