Shearwater Group announced on Wednesday that its portfolio company, SecurEnvoy, has entered into an agreement to have XenTegra represent it as a new valued-added reseller in the US. AIM-traded digital resilience firm Shearwater said that XenTegra is a North Carolina-based renowned value-added reseller that specialises in the distribution of security solutions to a large corporate and public sector customer base. Michael Stevens, group chief executive of Shearwater, said: "I am delighted with the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...