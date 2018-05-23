Oil and gas exploration company Bahamas Petroleum has raised £1.1m by way of a subscription of 44m new ordinary shares in the firm. Application for Bahama's new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM had been made and admission was expected to take place on or around 29 May. The proceeds of the subscription were primarily intended to support Bahamas' work relating to ongoing partnership negotiations. Upon issue of the subscription shares, Bahamas' issued share capital will consist of 1.55bn ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...