Babcock International said it was positioned for further growth as the defence contractor posted record annual profit. Underlying pre-tax profit for the year to the end of March rose 3.6% to £512.5m on equivalent revenue up 2.8% to £5.36bn. The company increased its annual dividend 4.8% to 29.5p a share. Babcock, which maintains the UK's nuclear submarines and helps maintain the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers, said a £31bn pipeline of projects gave it confidence about its ...

