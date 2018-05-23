FTSE 250-listed investment company Riverstone Energy turned in a "strong start" to the year, achieving $103m of realisations in the first three months of its trading year, strengthening its capital position despite swinging to a loss. Riverstone's net asset value slipped 0.87% year-on-year to $1.7m, or $20.21 per share, as the group fell from a profit of $23.4m to a loss of $35.9m. The group's market cap expanded 7.46% to $1.41bn. Riverstone realised $103m during the period, $85m from Centennial ...

