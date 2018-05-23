HICL Infrastructure Company issued its preliminary annual results for the year ended 31 March on Wednesday, calling them a "resilient set of results", with its net asset value per share rising marginally to 149.6p at year-end, from 149.0p 12 months earlier. The FTSE 250 firm reported a net asset value total return of 5.7% for the period, despite the impact of the failure of a "key counterparty" - Carillion - and what the board called a "challenging" UK regulatory environment. Aggregate dividends ...

