Aytu BioScience, Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), a specialty life sciences company focused on global commercialization of novel products in the field of urology, announced today that it will be presenting at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference on Tuesday, June 5th, at 9:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Management will also be meeting with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty life sciences company focused on global commercialization of novel products in the field of urology, with a focus on products addressing vitality, sexual wellness, and reproductive health. The company currently markets two prescription products in the U.S.: Natesto®, the first and only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or 'Low T') and ProstaScint® (capromab pendetide), the only FDA-approved imaging agent specific to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for prostate cancer detection and staging. Additionally, Aytu is developing MiOXSYS®, a novel, rapid semen analysis system with the potential to become a standard of care for the diagnosis and management of male infertility caused by oxidative stress. MiOXSYS® is commercialized outside the U.S. where it is a CE Marked, Health Canada cleared, and TGA approved the product, and Aytu is planning U.S.-based clinical trials in pursuit of 510k medical device clearance by the FDA. Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within growing markets. For more information visit aytubio.com. Aytu also now owns wholly-owned subsidiary Aytu Women's Health (formerly Nuelle, Inc.), a personal health and wellness company focused on women's sexual wellbeing and intimacy. Aytu Women's Health markets Fiera, a personal care device for women that is scientifically proven to enhance physical arousal and sexual desire. Fiera is a consumer device and is not intended to treat, mitigate, or cure any disease or medical condition. For more information about the Fiera personal care device visit fiera.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

