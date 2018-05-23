

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that Tafamidis received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for the treatment of patients with transthyretin cardiomyopathy, a rare, fatal, and underdiagnosed condition associated with progressive heart failure.



This decision is supported by topline results from the tafamidis Phase 3 Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy or ATTR-ACT study, in which tafamidis demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the combination of all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations.



Currently, there are no approved pharmacological treatments specifically indicated for this disease. The average life expectancy for people with transthyretin cardiomyopathy is 3 to 5 years from diagnosis.



As defined by the FDA, a breakthrough therapy is a drug intended to be used alone or in combination with other drugs to treat a serious or life-threatening disease or condition, and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints.



If a drug is designated as a breakthrough therapy, the FDA may expedite the development and review of such drug.



In 2012, tafamidis was granted orphan drug designation for transthyretin cardiomyopathy in both the EU and U.S. In May 2017, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to tafamidis for transthyretin cardiomyopathy.



Additionally, in March 2018, the Ministry of Labor Health and Welfare in Japan granted SAKIGAKE designation to tafamidis for this indication.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX