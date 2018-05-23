AmeriCann, Inc.: AmeriCann's Massachusetts Preferred Partner Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

BASK Premium Cannabis Officially Opens Vertically-Integrated Dispensary in Fairhaven, Massachusetts

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN), an Agricultural-Technology company that is developing the next generation of eco-friendly state-of-the-art greenhouse style cannabis cultivation and processing properties, announced that its Preferred Partner in Massachusetts, Bask, Inc. ("BASK" of "BASK Premium Cannabis"), hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony. BASK held the grand opening event at its medical marijuana dispensary in Fairhaven, MA on May 22, 2018.

AmeriCann formed an alliance with BASK as a Preferred Partner in Massachusetts in 2016 and BASK is scheduled to be the first business to operate in AmeriCann's Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center ("MMCC"). This alliance makes AmeriCann the only publicly traded company that has an operating partnership with an open dispensary in the Massachusetts market.

The MMCC project is approved for 1 million square feet, which will be developed in phases and is expected to be one of the largest, most energy efficient and technologically advanced cannabis cultivation, processing, and research facilities in the nation. AmeriCann plans to replicate its technology and systems with expansion to other states.

BASK Premium Cannabis has been cultivating, processing and dispensing medical cannabis in a state-of-the-art 10,000 square foot facility in Fairhaven, MA. The newly constructed facility includes technology and systems that AmeriCann has identified for the MMCC project as part of AmeriCann's Cannopy System.

BASK has a diverse product offering for Massachusetts patients including topical balms and lotions, Transdermal patches, vape cartridges, concentrates, edible products and a full line of over 25 strains of dry flower cannabis. NBC Television affiliate WJAR recently toured BASK in advance of the grand opening.

"We have been developing our expansion plans with the support of AmeriCann and the innovation and scale of the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center will position our companies for tremendous growth," said Chapman Dickerson, CEO of BASK.

Massachusetts is transitioning from medical to full adult-use cannabis on July 1, 2018, and industry experts believe it will become the epicenter for cannabis innovation and research for the entire northeast US with annual sales of over $1 billion by 2020.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQB: ACAN) is a publicly traded Agricultural Technology (Ag-Tech) company that is developing a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann, Inc. is a Certified B Corp, an acknowledgment of the company's commitment to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability. AmeriCann became the first public cannabis company to earn this respected accreditation. More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co , or follow AmeriCann on Twitter @ACANinfo.

About Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC)

The Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center is approved for nearly 1,000,000 square feet of medical cannabis cultivation and processing in Freetown, Massachusetts. The state-of-the-art, sustainable, greenhouse project will consist of multiple planned phases for tenants in the Massachusetts medical marijuana market. Voters in Massachusetts approved legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana in November of 2016. The state is on track to open the first cannabis storefronts for Adult-Use by July 1, 2018, making Massachusetts the first state in the Northeast to legalize adult-use cannabis.

AmeriCann's Cannopy System uniquely combines expertise from traditional horticulture, lean manufacturing, regulatory compliance and cannabis cultivation to create superior facilities and procedures. The company is planning to replicate the Cannopy platform in additional states.

The first phase of the MMCC project consists of 30,000 sq. ft. of cultivation, processing and research facility.

About Bask, Inc.

Bask, Inc. ("BASK" or "BASK Premium Cannabis") is one of a limited number of vertically integrated medical marijuana companies that is operating in the Massachusetts market. BASK Premium Cannabis has received all necessary approvals to grow, process and dispense medical marijuana to registered patients in the Massachusetts Medical-Use of Marijuana Program. In addition, BASK has received Priority Certification by the Cannabis Control Commission which allows for expedited application processing for Adult-Use Cannabis which is scheduled to start July 1, 2018. BASK is scheduled to be the first business to operate in AmeriCann's Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center. For more information on BASK, visit www.cometobask.com or its social media links below:

Bask, Inc.

2 Pequod Road

Fairhaven, MA 02719

Email: info@cometobask.com

