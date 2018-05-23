

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures edged lower Wednesday after industry data hinted that U.S. drivers are resisting $3/gal gasoline.



The American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 1.3 million barrels for the week ended May 1. The API data, however, showed an unexpected rise of 980,000 barrels in gasoline stockpiles.



The Energy Information Administration is out with the government's inventory report this morning.



Meanwhile, OPEC may ease oil supply retraints in June, according to Reuters. OPEC ministers will be on hand in Russia for key energy conference to discuss the issue.



July crude oil was down 44 cents at $71.76 a barrel.



