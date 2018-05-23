XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers

XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers

Company takes spot 186 on 2018 Fortune 500 list

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 23, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, grew its employee population to more than 95,000 in 2017, earning the company spot number 67 on a ranking of the largest U.S. employers. The ranking was included as part of the 2018 Fortune 500 list of largest U.S. companies by revenue, on which XPO advanced to position 186.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Every day, more than 95,000 people around the world come to work at XPO. Our growth in sales and reputation is directly attributable to our employees. As one of the largest U.S. employers, we take seriously our responsibility to maintain a safe, respectful and rewarding work environment in every community where we operate."

Earlier this year in Fortune magazine, XPO was recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies. XPO recently announced the creation of more than 5,000 new jobs at logistics facilities in North America by the end of 2018. For more information about job opportunities, visit: http://news.xpo.com/en-us/news/790/whats-it-like-to-work-at-an-xpo-facility (http://news.xpo.com/en-us/news/790/whats-it-like-to-work-at-an-xpo-facility).

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

