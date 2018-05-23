C3 IoT joins Europe's first-of-its-kind data analytics company, helping companies comply with new privacy laws while continuing to extract value from their data

C3 IoT, a leading AI and IoT software platform for digital transformation, and Truata, the first data analytics company designed specifically in response to Europe's privacy laws, today announced a multi-year agreement to support customer compliance with privacy and data protection requirements in their data analytics efforts, including those of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Truata was established as a GDPR-compliant data analytics services company by Mastercard and IBM earlier this year. Held in a trust structure with the partners as beneficiaries, Truata provides a modern approach to handling data anonymisation and analytics to help organisations meet the highest standards of personal data protection while supporting CEO-led mandates for digital transformation.

C3 IoT was selected as Truata's partner and technology provider after a rigorous technical review process that proved the maturity, scalability, flexibility, and comprehensiveness of the C3 IoT Platform. The C3 IoT Platform has demonstrated exceptional performance in supporting large and complex AI workloads while adhering to stringent data access, governance, privacy, and information security requirements.

"GDPR, AI, and other developments in the rapidly evolving data economy are driving tremendous need among European organisations for proven, trusted, and secure data and analytics solutions," said Felix Marx, CEO of Truata. "Working with C3 IoT, Truata is able to provide the industry's most advanced technology to safeguard how data is stored, protected, and used while still enabling companies to leverage data to innovate and deliver the services their customers demand."

The market for AI and IoT applications could reach $250 billion by 20201, driven by the convergence of new technologies cloud computing, AI, and IoT. At the same time, concerns about the aggregation of data, including personally identifiable information, and cybersecurity must be addressed. The selection of C3 IoT will substantially broaden Truata's addressable market.

"Truata is delivering a truly innovative approach to data protection designed to tackle the privacy, cybersecurity, and ethical challenges that companies face when they have unprecedented access to customer data," said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3 IoT. "We're honoured to partner with Truata to meet the growing demand for AI-driven digital transformation."

About Truata

Set up as a trust, Truata offers a new approach to handling data anonymization and analytics to help organisations meet the standards of personal data protection envisioned by the GDPR. Truata offers its customers a service to fully anonymise data and provides analytic services to assist customers with tools, data insights, algorithms and reports that customers can use in their own products and solutions.

www.truata.com

About C3 IoT

C3 IoT is the world's leading AI and IoT software platform for digital transformation. C3 IoT delivers a comprehensive platform as a service (PaaS) for the rapid design, development, and deployment of the largest-scale big data, predictive analytics, AI, and IoT applications for any business value chain. C3 IoT also provides a family of configurable and extensible SaaS products developed with and operating on its PaaS, including predictive maintenance, fraud detection, sensor network health, supply chain optimization, investment planning, and customer engagement.

www.c3iot.ai

