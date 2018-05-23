Invenergy plans to maintain day-to-day management of its renewable energy business, with the Québecois fund manager increasing its economic stake to 52%. As the raw number of solar panels installed each year grows, the resource is also becoming more and more accepted by investors, including risk-averse institutional investors. As yet another confirmation of this trend, today, developer and independent power producer Invenergy announced that Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has made an equity investment in its renewable energy business, increasing its stake to 52% of the division. ...

