GaN Systems to Showcase Innovative GaN Power Technologies and Customer Solutions at PCIM Europe 2018

OTTAWA, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GaN Systems (https://gansystems.com/?utm_source=press-release), the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced that it will be exhibiting the company's new products and design tools and presenting customer demonstrations at PCIM Europe 2018 (https://gansystems.com/pcim2018/?utm_source=press-release) (Power Conversion and Intelligent Motion), Booth 511 in Hall 9 (9-511) from June 5-6, 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany.

At PCIM Europe, one of the leading exhibitions for power electronics and its applications, attendees to the GaN Systems booth will learn about new products, the numerous IC companies that have collaborated with GaN Systems, and a vast array of customer implementations spanning the consumer (https://gansystems.com/market-insights/consumer-electronics/), data center (https://gansystems.com/market-insights/data-centers/), industrial (https://gansystems.com/market-insights/industrial/), and automotive (https://gansystems.com/market-insights/automotive/) market segments. Also, GaN Systems' subject matter experts will be speaking at four sessions over the course of the three-day conference on topics that include wireless power transfer, power modules, the transformation of the automotive world with power electronics, and the future design of GaN devices.

"GaN has become the game-changer in power electronics. In the many years we've been attending PCIM, we've witnessed GaN transition from academic research to commercialization and adoption," stated Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "We look forward to building upon GaN's continued success with existing and new friends and customers at the show."

Solutions

At PCIM Europe, power design engineers will see first-hand a multitude of resources available from GaN Systems that are designed to help them get their products to market faster. Highlights include:

Record-setting GaN transistors such as the 100 V, 120 A (https://gansystems.com/gan-transistors/gs-010-120-1-p/?utm_source=press-release), 5 m Omega GaN E-HEMT device, the highest current and power efficient 100 V GaN power transistor and 120 A, 650 V (https://gansystems.com/gan-transistors/gs-065-120-1-d/?utm_source=press-release), 12 m Omega GaN E-HEMT, the world's highest current rated GaN power transistor.

New virtual Circuit Simulation Tool (https://gansystems.com/design-center/circuit-simulation-tool/?utm_source=press-release) that allows design engineers to evaluate GaN Systems' devices in a variety of topologies and compare application conditions before hardware or system construction. Featuring a simple and intuitive interface, an engineer can quickly and easily tune parameters to suit their design goals and see the results in real time.

Circuit Simulation Tool (https://gansystems.com/design-center/circuit-simulation-tool/?utm_source=press-release) that allows design engineers to evaluate GaN Systems' devices in a variety of topologies and compare application conditions before hardware or system construction. Featuring a simple and intuitive interface, an engineer can quickly and easily tune parameters to suit their design goals and see the results in real time. New reference designs to ease any design challenge, including a 190W LLC + PFC adapter reference design, optocoupler reference design from Broadcom, and low DCR, high frequency controllers from Analog Devices.

to ease any design challenge, including a 190W LLC + PFC adapter reference design, optocoupler reference design from Broadcom, and low DCR, high frequency controllers from Analog Devices. 3kW evaluation kit for high-efficiency power systems for data center, automotive, and energy storage system applications. This evaluation kit enables power engineers to quickly take full advantage of GaN power transistors in designing improved and novel power systems.

Speaker Sessions

Type Location Date Time Topic Exhibition Forum Exhibitor Forum, Booth 507, Hall 7 (7-507) 5 June 2018 15:00 - 15:20 GaN at its best.! Customized GaN Power Modules Exhibition Forum Industry Forum, Booth 155, Hall 6 (6-155) 6 June 2018 14:30 - 15:30 GaN - Devices for the Future Design Exhibition Forum E-Mobility forum, Booth 320, Hall 6 (6-320) 7 June 2018 10:00 - 10:20 Transforming the Automotive World with Smaller, Lower Cost, More Efficient Power Electronics Conference Session Room München 2 7 June 2018 14:50 - 15:10 High power GaN Power Amplifiers for Wireless Power Transfer Systems

For more information, please contact GaN Systems (https://gansystems.com/contact/?utm_source=press-release) or come see GaN Systems at Booth 511 in Hall 9 (9-511) at PCIM.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors (https://gansystems.com/gan-transistors/) that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics.

As a market-leading (https://gansystems.com/market-insights/) innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com (http://www.gansystems.com/) or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GaNSystemsInc/?utm_source=press-release), Twitter (https://twitter.com/GaNSystems/?utm_source=press-release) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/464979/?utm_source=press-release).