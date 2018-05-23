Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment

OXFORD, United Kingdom and COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxfam International (https://www.oxfam.org/), a leading organization in the fight to end global poverty, today announced it will use Aware by Wiretap (https://wiretap.com/) as its governance and compliance tool for Workplace by Facebook.

Oxfam uses Workplace by Facebook for communication and collaboration across its 10,000-staff global workforce. Aware by Wiretap will help to ensure that Oxfam will be fully compliant when enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) becomes effective on 25 May 2018.

"GDPR extends stronger, rights-based protection to the personal data of European citizens and used by European organizations. Oxfam is an organization that works with people to claim their all rights, so we welcome this stronger law," said Dianna Langley, Digital Workplace Manager at Oxfam.

Oxfam noted that Aware by Wiretap includes the Aware Data Management Module (https://info.wiretap.com/gdpr), which offers it the ability to set records retention policies for all Workplace content.

Oxfam looked beyond its specific compliance needs in choosing the complete Aware by Wiretap platform, which also offers real-time monitoring and deep scan technology. This can provide Oxfam with visibility into all the content being shared around Workplace by Facebook. Aware helps HR and IT teams make more informed decisions, maximize employee productivity, reinforce organizational culture, and prevent incidents that don't align with organizational values.

"A safe and secure collaboration environment is a productive and engaging collaboration environment. Any time humans are involved, there is inherent risk. Oxfam is smart to get in front of any potential undesirable behaviors within its Workplace by Facebook environment," said Wiretap CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Schumann (https://wiretap.com/Company). "By partnering with Wiretap for governance and compliance, Oxfam is proactively protecting itself from potential incidents such as cyberbullying, harassment, and even ensuring donors' personally identifiable information (PII) is not inadvertently shared."

"Staff feel empowered when they collaborate in Workplace as equals, no matter where they are in the world. By introducing Aware by Wiretap, Oxfam is able to address the challenge of proper governance and data protection without interfering with that experience," said Langley.

About Oxfam

Oxfam is an international confederation of 20 organizations working together with partners in more than 90 countries. Oxfam works to find practical ways of people to lift themselves out of poverty, and campaign so that the voices of the poor influence the local and global decisions that affect them.

About Wiretap

Wiretap's flagship Aware by Wiretap platform delivers AI-infused monitoring, compliance and culture protection for enterprise organizations deploying today's leading collaboration and messaging platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Yammer, Workplace by Facebook and Skype for Business. Aware by Wiretap encourages and facilitates safe collaboration by monitoring files and conversations, as well as preventing material or communication that could place organizations at risk. The company's Aware Data Management Module provides information security and risk professionals with viable solutions to bring their collaboration programs into compliance with Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates. Wiretap products account for two of the 50 SaaS integrations recently announced by Workplace by Facebook, with both Aware by Wiretap and Feedfall digital signage listed in the integrations directory (https://www.facebook.com/workplace/integrations), and leading research analyst firm CB Insights cited Wiretap as a leading early stage cybersecurity startup to watch (https://www.cbinsights.com/research/early-stage-cybersecurity-periodic-table/) in the Insider Threat Detection category. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio - a city ranked #1 for scaling startups1.

