Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) will exhibit live demonstrations at PCIM Europe 2018 showing how GaN technology's superior performance is transforming power delivery for entire industries including computing, communications, and automotive.

The EPC team will be delivering five technical presentations on gallium nitride (GaN) technology and applications at PCIM Europe 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany from June 5th through the 7th. In addition, in Hall 7, Stand 539, the company will exhibit its latest eGaN FETs and ICs in customers' end products that are enabled by eGaN technology.

EPC will be demonstrating eGaN devices in several applications including: an eGaN-based 48 V 12 V DC-DC power converter for advanced computing and automotive applications, a high power nanosecond pulsed eGaN laser driver for LiDAR used in autonomous vehicles, a table that can transfer up to 60 W wirelessly, and a precision motor drive using a high speed, highly efficient GaN-based module.

PCIM Europe (Power Conversion and Intelligent Motion) is the international leading exhibition for Power Electronics, Intelligent Motion, Renewable Energy and Energy Management.

International exhibitors inform visitors about the newest products, trends and developments in the power electronics industry. PCIM Europe is the forum for technologies for the whole value chain of the power electronics industry, from the components to the intelligent system.

Technical Presentations Featuring GaN FETs and Integrated Circuits by EPC Experts:

"GaN-Based Multilevel Intermediate Bus Converter for 48 V Server Applications"

Session Tuesday, June 5, 15:15 17:30

Presenter: David Reusch

"High Performance Thermal Solution for High Power GaN FET Based Power Converters"

Session Tuesday, June 5, 15:15 17:30

Presenters: Michael de Rooij, David Reusch

"GaN Devices for the Future Design"

Session: Bodo's Podium; Hall 6, Booth 143; Wednesday, June 6, 14:30 15:30

Presenter: Alex Lidow

"High Power Nanosecond Pulse Laser Driver using an eGaN FETs"

Session: GaN Devices; Brüssel 1, Thursday, June 7, 14:00 15:15

Presenter: John Glaser

"6.78 MHz Multi Amplifier and Transmit Coil eGaN FET based Class-E Wireless Power System Evaluation"

Session: GaN Devices; Brüssel 1, Thursday, June 7, 14:50 15:15

Presenter: Michael de Rooij

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, remote sensing technology (LiDAR), and class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs.

www.epc-co.com

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005385/en/

Contacts:

EPC

Joe Engle, 310.986.0350

joe.engle@epc-co.com