Tempow creators of software-only solutions built to enhance the four billion Bluetooth-enabled devices sold annually today announce a $4 million Series A round led by Balderton Capital (www.Balderton.com), with participation from C4 Ventures (www.c4v.com). Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen, General Partner at Balderton Capital, is joining the Tempow board.

From file transfers to home security and vehicles to virtual assistants, Bluetooth is already part of the fabric of our daily lives and set to play an expanding role as the Internet of Things (IoT) becomes a reality for millions. Amid predictions that there will be a trillion connected devices globally by 2035, there's a vast opportunity for Bluetooth to play a pivotal role as the glue between such devices and as the 'armour' to protect against security vulnerabilities.

Tempow is a dedicated Bluetooth innovation team, built on the belief that wireless technology with smartphones at the core is set to become a platform every bit as powerful as app stores. Working directly with hardware and chipset manufacturers, Tempow enables a brand-new Bluetooth stack that can enhance everything from seamless accessory connectivity, to extended battery life, to protocol security for everything from TVs, to smart home assistants, to headphones and speakers.

"Today, from a user experience standpoint, Bluetooth is 'broken' with overly complex technology resulting in inconsistency and friction. Many take Bluetooth for granted or underestimate what can be done with it, but we have barely scratched the surface of the technology's potential," said Vincent Nallatamby, CEO and co-founder of Tempow. "We will push the limits of Bluetooth far beyond its current deployment and define higher standards for every new piece of Bluetooth-enabled hardware."

The company's first commercial product, the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP), was selected by Lenovo-owned Motorola to bring unique Bluetooth audio sharing features to the flagship Moto X4 handset. As a result, millions of handsets featuring the TAP software stack are currently in the market globally.

"In my 20 years of working on mobile growth and partnerships with OEMs with embedded software resulting in the shipping of more than a billion handsets I've rarely come across, and it is exciting to find, such a small team with the ability to execute with such focus and dynamism," said Balderton General Partner Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen. "The talent behind Tempow, combined with the scale of the opportunity, reminds me of the early days from my time at Dropbox."

Founded in 2016, the Tempow team is comprised of twelve of the most sought-after software developers of their generation, including alumnis from Ecole Polytechnique, one of Europe's leading engineering schools, and 42, the new coding school created by the Xavier Niel in Paris. Tempow plans to use this new round of funding to close new distribution deals with hardware manufacturers, and double the size of their global team.

"Very few engineering teams in the industry have Tempow's expertise and knowledge of Bluetooth, making them the best positioned to work with manufacturers and the Bluetooth Special Interest Group to influence the evolution of the protocol," said Olivier Huez, Partner at C4 Ventures.

To learn more about Tempow, visit www.Tempow.com

About Tempow

Tempow is a research and design company focused on pushing the limits of Bluetooth technology. Their first product, the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP), is an updated Bluetooth protocol allowing any Bluetooth chip to stream audio on multiple Bluetooth audio outputs simultaneously. It is a 100% software solution, and works with any brand of Bluetooth speaker on any chip. The company closed a Series A round of venture funding led by Balderton Capital, and has global partnerships that bring Tempow-enhanced Bluetooth to millions around the world. Tempow is headquartered in Paris, France with extended operations in Seoul, Korea and Shenzhen, China.

About Balderton Capital

Balderton Capital is Europe's largest early stage venture capital investor, focused on European technology companies at Series A. Based in London, the firm manages $2.6bn and invests in entrepreneurs building globally ambitious businesses. Balderton's Partners and advisory team include the founders and operational leaders of multi-billion dollar companies including Business Objects, Dropbox, Uber and Autonomy. Previous investments include Revolut, Betfair (FTSE: BET), Magic Pony (Twitter), NaturalMotion (Zynga), Sunrise (Microsoft) and Yoox Net-a-Porter (BIT: YNAP). Among Balderton's current portfolio of 76 companies are: Aircall, Carwow, Citymapper, GoCardless, The Hut Group, Kobalt Music, Recorded Future, ROLI, Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), Hiya, and Vivino.

About C4 Ventures

C4 Ventures is a leading European venture fund created by Pascal Cagni (VP GM Apple EMEIA 2000-2012). Based in London and Paris, C4 Ventures invests in both European early stage startups and late stage startups seeking to expand into European markets.

C4 Ventures is a different kind of venture firm specializing in three sectors: the Future of Commerce, Smart hardware and Digital Media. Thanks to their operational expertise and a team of Operating Partners, C4 Ventures is best positioned to help entrepreneurs accelerate their business in the complex European landscape.

