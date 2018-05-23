Oil and gas explorer Bahamas Petroleum has raised £1.1m at a discounted price of 2.5p per share and hired new corporate advisers as it looks to secure a partnership deal with a major oil company. Chief executive Simon Potter said the funds raised will give the company "more flexibility" in ongoing partnership negotiations over its licences around the Caribbean island. Earlier in the month, a confidentiality and exclusivity agreement was signed with a "major" but unnamed international oil ...

