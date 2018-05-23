Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Updates Geological Model: Portion of the CBSZ Gold Deposit, Croteau Est Gold Property, Québec

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUP; OTCQB: NSUPF), is pleased to announce that it has updated a geological model for a portion of its gold-bearing Croteau-Bouchard Shear Zone (CBSZ), on its 100% owned Croteau Est Property in west-central Québec (see Figures 1 and 2). This model was generated by a reputable independent consulting firm.

Key observations from this model, coupled with the findings from several previous geological programs completed earlier by Northern Superior, include:

Mineralization within the CBSZ along strike has now been extended from 450m (circa 2012) to a minimum of 1.2km;

Mineralized system is open along strike both east and west;

Mineralized system is open at depth down-plunge (>560m);

Gold mineralization is primarily associated with a series of shallow plunging quartz vein swarms (at least 59 such domains defined) that are spatially related to the presence of I2 and QFP dykes within an M8 (schistose basalt) unit;

Mineralization, as defined by this geological model, extends 1.2km along strike and occurs within a much more extensive regional-scale mineralized system. Mineralization, as defined at the CBSZ, may repeat along strike and/or along parallel shears elsewhere on the Croteau Est property; and,

This geological model has established an elevated level of confidence in predicting the location of mineralization within this system. This was clearly demonstrated during the last phase of core drilling wherein a precursor of this model was applied to the targeting process. Therein, every corehole during this program intersected mineralized material where predicted (see Northern Superior Resources press release, February 20th, 2018).

Parameters Used to Define the Geological Model

The following steps were used by Northern Superior and the external consultant to model and constrain the distribution of gold mineralization within the Croteau Est deposit:

The geological model incorporates and recognizes the distribution of several different lithological units, including the QFP and I2 dykes within the model. The orientation of dykes within the model were determined using borehole optical televiewer data;

Intervals of quartz vein swarm hosted mineralization were determined within areas of higher vein density, independent of grade.

Quartz veined intervals, both within and adjacent to I2 and QFP dykes were modeled, using the geological vein model as a guide;

Other intervals of mineralized quartz veining were incorporated into the model using the dominant vein orientation as determined by borehole televiewer surveys in each of the drill holes;

All relevant surface channel assay data from five trenches previous emplaced across the CBSZ was integrated into the model;

Gold domains were constructed using 0.5 gpt gold (grams per tonne - gold) cut off within separately modeled vein domains, where quartz vein swarms were identified in logging or on core photos;

Gold domains were also constructed for assays >0.5 gpt gold outside the defined quartz vein swarms utilizing the trend of modeled vein domains; and

All further assays were constrained using the envelope confines of the M8 (schistose basalt) domain.

The reader is encouraged to review additional key findings summarized in Northern Superior press release, February 20th, 2018.

T.F. Morris, President, and CEO of Northern Superior Resources states: "The development of this Geological Model is an important step forward in establishing solid parameters necessary for developing a NI-43-101 compliant resource for the CBSZ. The ability to accurately forecast and intercept gold-mineralization within the CBSZ, coupled with the tremendous local infrastructure and Community support, will only expedite this process. The Company is aggressively pursuing options to finance additional core drilling programs required to achieve this goal."

Figure 1: Longitudinal section view looking north through the CBSZ

(drill hole traces = white lines), intercepts of >0.5 g/t gold (red disks), QFP dykes (pink), I2 dykes (cyan) and quartz vein swarms (orange)

To view Figure 1, please click here.

Figure 2: CBSZ cross-section view looking northeast

(drill hole traces = white lines), intercepts of >0.5 g/t gold (red disks) and quartz vein swarms (orange)

To view Figure 2, please click here.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company with projects in Canada. The Company is currently focused on exploring it's 100% owned Croteau Est (Que´bec) and Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (Northwestern Ontario) properties. The Company's remaining properties (all 100% owned) in Québec and Northwestern Ontario are available for option. Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Québec.

Qualified Person

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosure has been approved by Ron Avery (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Avery is an independent consultant to Northern Superior and is the QP for the Croteau Est property.

