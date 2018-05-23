Jerash Holdings to Present at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 5

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH), announced today that Chief Financial Officer Richard Shaw will present at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 5 at 1:30 PM PST. The event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact LD Micro or Jerash Holdings Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

View the Jerash Holdings profile at: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/JRSH.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are made up of three factory units and two warehouses and employ approximately 2,700 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is approximately 6.5 million pieces. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact Information:

Richard J. Shaw,

Chief Financial Officer

(315) 727-6791

richard.shaw@jerashholdings.com

Matt Kreps,

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings