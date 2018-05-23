The Joint Corp. to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it will be presenting at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4 at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. President and CEO Peter Holt will be giving the presentation. Mr. Holt and CFO John Meloun will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on June 4 and 5.

A webcast of the management's presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days in the investor relations section of the company's website.

View The Joint's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/JYNT.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With more than 400 clinics nationwide and over four million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington, The Joint and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

About LD Micro

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Media: Molly Hottle, The Joint Corp., molly.hottle@thejoint.com

Investor: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com

