ASV Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV), a leading provider of rubber-tracked compact track loaders and wheeled skid steer loaders in the compact construction equipment market announced that it will be participating in the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational, being held during June 4-6 in Los Angeles, CA.

CEO Andrew Rooke will provide an update in group presentation format on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 9:00 AM PT, and will additionally be available for 1/1s for the entirety of the day. Attendees may schedule 1/1s through LD Micro (details below) or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for ASV.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View ASV International's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ASV.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire.

About ASV Holdings, Inc.

ASV Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment. Its patented Posi-Track rubber tracked, multi-level suspension undercarriage system provides a competitive market differentiator for its Compact Track Loader (CTL) product line with brand attributes of power, performance and serviceability. It's wheeled Skid Steer Loaders (SSLs) also share the common brand attributes. Equipment is sold through an independent dealer network throughout North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company also sells OEM equipment and aftermarket parts. ASV owns and operates a 238,000 square-foot production facility in Grand Rapids, MN.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Contacts:

At Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director, Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

At ASV Holdings, Inc.

Andrew Rooke,

Chief Executive Officer

(218) 327-5389

Andrew.rooke@asvi.com

SOURCE: ASV Holdings, Inc.