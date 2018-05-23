Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc.: Spectrum Global Solutions to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SGSI), a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network services and solutions to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 6 at 9:30 AM PST / 12:30 PM EST. Roger Ponder, CEO and Keith Hayter, President will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

Spectrum Global Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive outsourced services, staffing and solutions for the deployment and maintenance of next generation and legacy wireless and wireline telecommunication networks and infrastructure. Who owns proprietary and industry disruptive drone (UAV) technology and provides services directly to carriers, aggregators, utilities, enterprise, PMO and OEM clientele.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Spectrum Global Solutions' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SGSI.

About SPECTRUM GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

Spectrum Global Solutions operates through its subsidiaries AW Solutions and ADEX Corp. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering, infrastructure deployment and staffing services and solutions across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



