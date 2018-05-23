Industry Standard Research: Big Pharma CMOs Win for Biologic API and Alcami Scores Highest for Biologic Drug Product

Informing the pharmaceutical drug development, manufacturing and commercialization industry

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Industry Standard Research's (ISR's) 3rd annual Biologic API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking report shows Big Pharma CMOs - AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Boehringer Ingelheim, and CEPiA Sanfoi - received the highest Overall Performance Scores for drug substance manufacturing. Also just released, ISR's Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking report shows Alcami as the top scoring CMO for drug product manufacturing in ISR's Overall Performance Index Score.

The Overall Performance Index score is a new feature ISR added to the company profile pages alongside a Brand Index Score. These indices are designed to offer an instant read on a company's competitive position in terms of the brand's strength and its service delivery. "It's no surprise that Big Pharma CMOs take top scoring positions for biologic API," explained Kate Hammeke, Vice President of Market Research at ISR. "To see Alcami, formed by the merger of AAI Pharma and Cambridge Major Labs, take the top slot for biologic drug product manufacturing is interesting. Situations like this, where a company with a relatively weak brand - which in this case may be a result of the post-merger rebranding - is quite strong in performance helps sponsors identify companies they may not have otherwise considered. It also helps manufacturers understand if they have challenges related to brand or delivery."

Examples of CMO performance attributes evaluated by respondents include Pre-formulation / Formulation support, Process development and optimization, Analytical services, Drug substance and/or Drug Product manufacturing, Regulatory support and many others.

Drug innovators that outsource large molecule manufacturing activities will benefit from ISR's Biologic API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking and Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking reports by being able to quickly identify how CMOs stack up against one another on the specific attributes that matter most to their selection process, or on all attributes by comparing the Overall Performance Index scores. With 57 different contract manufacturers included in the large molecule studies, it is likely sponsors will learn about CMOs of which they were previously unaware. CMOs can easily assess their position in the industry.

Data include an in-depth analysis of 16 of the 57 featured contract manufacturers, including AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Alcami, Baxter BioPharma Solutions, Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals, Catalent, CEPiA Sanofi, GSK CMO, KBI Biopharma, Lonza, Novasep, Patheon, Pfizer CentreOne, Samsung BioLogics, Sandoz, Vetter and Wuxi Biologics.

For more information on ISR's "Biologic API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking" report, please visit ISR's report page at https://www.isrreports.com/reports/biologic-api-contract-manufacturer-quality-benchmarking-3rd-edition/

Or for more information on ISR's "Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking" report, please visit ISR's report page https://www.isrreports.com/reports/biologic-drug-product-contract-manufacturer-quality-benchmarking/

About Industry Standard Research

Industry Standard Research is the premier, full service market research provider to the pharma and pharma services industries. With over a decade of experience, ISR delivers an unmatched level of domain expertise. For more information about ISR's off-the-shelf intelligence and custom research offerings, please visit the company's website at www.isrreports.com , email info@isrreports.com or follow ISR on Twitter @ISRreports.

CONTACT:

Kevin Olson

KevinO@ISRreports.com

+1 (919) 301-0106

SOURCE: Industry Standard Research