Smart Capital for Healthtech Startups: Aenco Presents the World's First Blockchain-based Healthtech Financial Solutions and Application Development Platform

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global blockchain solutions company, Aenco Solutions Limited ("Aenco"), has unveiled its latest blockchain venture today - the world's first blockchain-based healthtech financial solutions platform with the objective of supporting healthtech entrepreneurialism, innovation and research.

Aenco, supported by a multi-disciplinary financial institution infrastructure, envisions capitalizing on the strengths of distributed ledger technology to provide healthtech companies end-to-end blockchain application development and financial solutions support.

Aenco's core objective is to identify and empower entrepreneurs and companies that may have deep societal impact potential in the healthcare and health technology sector, such as those delivering projects which focus on clinical treatment of rare diseases, therapeutic drug research or repurposing, big data research in genomics or bioinformatics and more.

The Aenco solutions platform is supported by three major technology pillars including the Aenco IB Solutions, Aenco Prime Solutions and Aenco Smartcap Solutions Platforms, whose ecosystem is fuelled by AEN, a utility based token. AEN will be adopted across the multi-disciplinary platforms to support all activities by Aenco and its ecosystem including users from the general healthtech community and collaborating partners.

Aenco IB Solutions will cover the launch of our smart wallet app ("AEN Connect") that will act as the portal for all of Aenco's technology roll outs including, a token launcher and sponsorship platform, escrow account service for digital assets, Aenco's trading exchange platform ("AENX"), and an engagement portal for data analytics and ongoing research coverage of Aenco's sponsored projects.

Aenco Prime Solutions and Aenco Smartcap Solutions will cover a decentralized prime brokerage platform to support collateralized digital assets lending and borrowing, p2p based financing pools interfacing major digital assets and eventually fiat currencies, regulatory and user reporting protocols, decentralized custodial, settlement, margining and clearing service, alternative financing platform and OTC product launcher.

These three pillars combined, supported by Aenco's group in-house blockchain research and application development capabilities, will completely transform the healthtech industry and accelerate the emergence of exciting healthtech projects that will transform daily life. Aenco has already planned for at least four transformational healthtech projects for launch within the next 15 months, firstly via its direct community and ecosystem partners.

"With the global population trend, the need for medical innovations are becoming more and more important for the betterment and elongation of human life, so the need for medical innovation is one of the most important junctures of human evolution; and with this, we need to collectively support healthcare and health technology research and development. We need an ecosystem to support each other in the advancement of medical technologies. And the whole purpose of Aenco is to give these projects the support - the ecosystem, so as they can realize their full potential in changing our day to day lives," said Ian Huen, Co-Founder of Aenco.

"Our vision of Aenco is to combine three things: financial blockchain technologies, smart capital solutions and healthcare technology under one umbrella. We believe that Aenco can be the One-Stop-Shop for creating an ever growing ecosystem with all our medical communities and contributors to our Aenco system. By combining fintech solutions and research collaboration hubs, we can create an extremely powerful platform collectively to bring forward some of these very challenging healthcare technology sector industries that can really change human lives and our day to day values," added Darren Lui, Co-Founder of Aenco.

Further information can be found at Aenco's website - https://www.aencoin.com

Early supporters of Aenco can expect to see developmental results, such as opportunities to participate early in the first pipeline of healthtech projects, and the first generation of smart wallet and infrastructure (AEN Connect). The relevant development roadmap can be found in the article at Aenco's website.

About Aenco Solutions Limited

Aenco consists of a team with strong corporate management experience from global investment banks and financial institutions, as well as blockchain technologists and enthusiasts. Aenco is the world's first blockchain-based healthcare technology financial solutions platform, connecting its ecosystem with the wider healthcare technology community.

