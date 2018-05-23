Technavio research analysts have predicted the global chemotherapy-induced neutropenia therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The increase in global awareness about cancer treatments is a major trend being witnessed in the market. The awareness about cancer and cancer-related issues has increased mainly because of the continuing efforts of different organizations. Several organizations are collaborating to spread awareness about chemotherapy in underdeveloped regions. Major vendors in this market have also helped patients in undergoing chemotherapy.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising number of patients opting for chemotherapy as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global chemotherapy-induced neutropenia therapeutics market:

Rising number of patients opting for chemotherapy

Cancer is counted among the top five causes of death across all age groups in the world. It is estimated that in 2014, approximately 1.6 million new cases of cancer were registered in the US and around 600,000 individuals succumbed to the disease. The most common cancers are breast cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, Hodgkin's disease, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Many of these are curable, particularly when treated at early stages. However, most of these are fatal without treatment.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foroncology, "Many patients choose chemotherapy as a preferred choice of treatment for cancer over other methods such as surgery or radiation because chemo drugs travel through the bloodstream and have a widespread effect throughout the body."

Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia therapeutics segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global chemotherapy-induced neutropenia therapeutics market by procedure (G-CSF therapy, granulocyte transfusion, antibiotic therapy, and splenectomy) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including the prominent drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas was the leading region for the global chemotherapy-induced neutropenia therapeutics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 40%. This region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

