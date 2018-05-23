Technavio market research analysts forecast the global PCI express market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 26% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

One of the major trends being witnessed in the market is the continuous technological upgradation. The growing demand for PCIe among enterprises is encouraging vendors to upgrade PCIe solutions to meet customer demand and be in line with continuous technological advances. The PCIe 3.0 standard served the PCIe market for the longest time compared with the other PCIe versions. The PCIe 4 .0 was launched in 2017. PCIe 5.0 is expected to be ready to launch in 2019.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the integration of PCIe with IEEE 1394 (FireWire) as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global PCI express market:

Integration of PCIe with IEEE 1394 (FireWire)

FireWire is an external connector that supports the information transfer between digital devices, particularly video and audio equipment. It helps in providing a high-speed connection between peripheral devices and computer. In this solution, the operating system automatically finds FireWire, when it is plugged in and asks for permission to install a driver if the user is intended to make it work.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forsemiconductor equipment, "The integration of PCIe with FireWire helps in providing high-speed protocols such as IEEE 1394b to the customers that also include reduced board footprint, increased error immunity, improved power management, increased bandwidth, and more efficient performance, and support for a long list of feature enhancements."

Global PCI express market segmentation

This market research report segments the global PCI express market into the following applications (storage and data center) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an exhaustive analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on application, the storage segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 40% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to increase by almost 3% through 2022.

The Americas led the global PCI express market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 41%. This region is anticipated to post significant growth by 2022, with the market share contributed by this region to the global market increasing by nearly 2%.

