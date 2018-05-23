Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PLM, HMI), by Hardware (Control Valves, Control Devices, Robots, Sensors, Enclosures, Accessories), by End-use Vertical (Utility, Automobile, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electric Power Generation, Aerospace & Defence) Plus Analysis of Top Companies Developing Industry 4.0, Smart Factory, Big Data, Advanced Analytics, Cloud Computing, IoT & M2M

The industry developments at the HANNOVER MESSE 2017 trade fair has led Visongain to publish this timely report. The $126.2 Bn industrial control system market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing adoption industry 4.0 and penetration across multiple industry verticals with high rates in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 177 Quantitative Tables, Charts, And Graphs

• Analysis Of Key Players In Industrial Control Systems

• ABB Ltd

• Emerson Electric Company

• Schneider Electric

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Global Industrial Control Systems Market Outlook And Analysis From 2018-2028

• Industrial Control Systems End-Use Vertical Forecasts And Analysis From 2018-2028

• Utility Forecast 2018-2028

• Automobiles Forecast 2018-2028

• Food & beverage Forecast 2018-2028

• Pharmaceuticals Forecast 2018-2028

• Electrical power generation Forecast 2018-2028

• Aerospace & Defence Forecast 2018-2028

• Mining & Metals Forecast 2018-2028

• Others Forecast 2018-2028

• Industrial Control Systems Solution Projections, Analysis And Potential From 2018-2028

• Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) Forecast 2018-2028

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Forecast 2018-2028

• Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Forecast 2018-2028

• Manufacturing Executive System (MES) Forecast 2018-2028

• Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Forecast 2018-2028

• Human Machine Interface (HMI)) Forecast 2018-2028

• Industrial Control Systems Hardware Forecasts, Analysis And Outlook From 2018-2028

• Control Valves Forecast 2018-2028

• Control Devices Forecast 2018-2028

• Robots Forecast 2018-2028

• Sensors Forecast 2018-2028

• Enclosures Forecast 2018-2028

• Accessories Forecast 2018-2028

• Regional Industrial Control Systems Forecasts From 2018-2028

• Americas Industrial Control Systems Forecasts 2018-2028

• Europe Industrial Control Systems Forecasts 2018-2028

• MEA Industrial Control Systems Forecasts 2018-2028

• APAC Industrial Control Systems Forecasts 2018-2028

• Key Questions Answered

• What does the future hold for the Industrial control systems industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

• Target Audience

• Industrial control system companies

• Electronic sensor suppliers

• Software developers

• Industrial Internet of Things specialists

• Automation & control systems companies

• Manufacturers

• Technologists

• Systems engineers

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Industry organisations

• Banks

• Governments & Agencies

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2111/Industrial-Control-Systems-(ICS)-Market-Report-2018-2028

Companies Listed

3M Co

ABB

Accenture Plc.

Acclaim Lighting

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc

ADT Corporation

Amphenol Corporation

Analogic Corporation

Angleur

Autodesk Inc

B&R (Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH)

Beersel

Bre Synopsys, Inc.

Celestica Inc

Cisco

Daimler AG

Eaton Corporation Plc

EM Microelectronic SA

Emerson

Emerson Automation Solutions

Emerson Electric Company

ENGIE

Espoo

European Energy

Flex inc.

Flint Hills Resources

Foxconn

Fuji Electric

GE Intelligent Platforms

General Electric

Gutor Electronic LLC

Honeywell

Honeywell (China) Co., Ltd.

Honeywell Japan Inc. (Japan)

Honeywell Korea, Ltd. (Korea)

Honeywell Limited (Australia)

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Intel Corporation

Invensys

Johnson Controls International plc

KPPC

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited

Massy

Mercedes-Benz

Mercury Systems Inc

Metso

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Europe

MYNAH Technologies

Omron

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E)

Panasonic Corporation

PAS Global

Power Company

Renault-Nissan Alliance

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Samtech France SAS

Samtech SA

SAP AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens

Siemens Building Technologies

Siemens Healthcare Oy

Siemens PLM software

Siemens S.A

SmartThings Inc.

SolveIT Software

Symantec

Tata Motors Limited

Telemecanique

Universal Display Corporation

Volkswagen

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Yokogawa

