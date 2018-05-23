A unique opportunity in making the senior care organized secure

With the population of seniors crossing the two billion mark in 2050, our world is in dire need of an age-friendly transformation. Blockchain technology can enable a systematic approach to this issue. GladAge, a pioneer in this space, is solving the problem of a demographic shift worldwide by trying to bridge the gap between technology and senior care sector.

Powered by blockchain technology, the platform guarantees fully vetted homes and personalized care exclusively for seniors. Given the unique synergies between the two sectors senior care and blockchain, there is immense potential that it will change the way the old age homes are operated. With the vision to design a decentralized senior care ecosystem, GladAge is making this sector capable of evolving dynamically.

Implementation of blockchain technology in the care sector will hand power to the seniors and their family members instead of the authoritative NPOs or organizations. Seniors will get to choose the type of care they need, select the caretaker of their liking, do activities they love and still be completely independent.

On the occasion of the pre-sale going live, Mr. Sunny Kapoor, CEO, GladAge, said, "The pre-sale began on 1st May 2018 and will go on for a month at $0.10 per token with a bonus of 25%. The token (GAC) secures power with its indispensable involvement in all processes of our ecosystem. As more seniors, service providers and corporates transact with our token (GAC), the underlying value is expected to rise consistently. We see ourselves as futuristic drivers of the $927 billion age care sector, with a vision to redesign the world for our seniors. Given the nature of returns, soft cap of $2 million has successfully been raised. Further, the team comprises of experts in the industry with Mr. Evan Luthra as our strategic advisor."

In GladAge, the entire process of finding homes or leasing properties becomes organized and seamlessly creates an efficient and reliable ecosystem. Seniors even get the opportunity to rate caretakers who in turn get rewarded based on their feedback. The processes of leasing, renting, incentivizing, payouts, shopping, etc. are backed by a digital token. This helps create an ecosystem free from the pressure of high costs, making care services affordable for all.

