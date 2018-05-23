Referring to the bulletin from Mr Green & Co AB 's annual general meeting, held on May 7, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption, in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 24, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: MRG ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split with redemption 2:1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0006963682 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 23, 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0010949750 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 24, 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split with redemption, please contact Mr Green & Co AB and for information about the settlement, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com