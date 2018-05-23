LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas continues to invest for the future with the launch of a new front-end platform

The front-end platform is what the customers meet when entering LeoVegas.com. The technology creates new and improved opportunities for LeoVegas to offer the best, fastest and most innovative mobile gaming experience.

"We are investing further in state-of-the-art technology in order to continuously develop the customer experience and to create conditions for strong growth. Together with our back-end platform, Rhino, we are maintaining our technological lead in the industry and continue to be the leading GameTech company by working with world class technology," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO of LeoVegas.

The platform offers wide range of benefits which demonstrate LeoVegas' position as the leading GameTech company:

The platform enables faster loading times and thus a better customer experience.



The platform opens significantly greater opportunities for improved Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). The value of improved SEO is that customers will be directed straight to Leovegas.com via search engines instead of going via third party (affiliate) sites. LeoVegas expects to boost its organic traffic via search engines and thereby be less dependent on affiliates for customer acquisition via search engines.



The platform strengthens LeoVegas' reputation as an attractive employer by staying at the forefront and offering modern, advanced technology.



The new front-end platform is accelerating development and creating greater flexibility for developers, and thus also a future-proof technology for many years to come.



The platform can be used across the entire LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group.

The new platform has been gradually introduced during the last month and is currently live in all markets served by LeoVegas.com.

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a local, multibrand operator collectively referred to as Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

