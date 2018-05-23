

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) said that its shareholders approved distribution of a dividend of 2.50 euros per share for the 2017 financial year - a marked increase of 25 per cent compared to the previous year. The distribution ratio of 78 per cent is close to the upper end of the communicated range between 70 per cent and 80 per cent for the 2017, financial year. The corresponding resolution proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board was adopted with a majority of 99.99 per cent of the share capital present at the Meeting.



Moreover, the Annual General Meeting re-elected Marija Korsch, the previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Richard Peters as members of the Supervisory Board. During the Supervisory Board meeting held immediately after the Annual General Meeting, Ms Korsch was re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Shareholders also approved the other management proposals on the agenda with a large majority.



