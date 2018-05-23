

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Georgia Democrats have elected Stacey Abrams as their candidate for gubernatorial race Tuesday, wide opening a chance for her to become the first African-American female governor of a US state.



Abrams, who is the former minority leader of Georgia House of Representatives, defeated former state Rep. Stacey Evans by winning three-quarters of the vote in the primary.



Abrams has promised that if elected in the high-stakes mid-term election in November, she will be doing 'something no one else has done' as an African-American woman.



No Democrat has been elected as Governor of the deeply conservative state since 2003.



Abrams' Republican opponent is not yet decided, as the GOP primary is now heading to a run off between Georgia's Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp in July.



Abrams, 44, who grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi, enjoys strong support from top Democratic figures.



Former Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton and veteran Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Abrams, while Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris campaigned for her.



At the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Abrams gave a rousing speech on economic inequality, drawing on her own experience, and strongly backing presidential nominee Clinton.



