

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Home Sales for April will published at 10.00 am ET Wednesday. The consensus is for 677K, down from 694K in March that witnessed a surge in new home sales.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1706 against the euro, 0.9929 against the franc, 1.3337 against the pound and 110.11 against the yen as of 9:55 am ET.



