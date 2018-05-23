Markets in Asia finished lower on Wednesday, after Donald Trump unexpectedly said he was unsatisfied with the most recent round of trade talks with China. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 1.18% at 22,589.74, as the yen strengthened 0.74% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 110.08. On the broader Topix, 31 out of 33 subindices were in the red, with the index itself losing 0.68% by the end of the day. The stronger yen put a dent in major exporters, with Honda Motor off 1.03% and electronic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...