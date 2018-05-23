Widen Enterprises: Widen Named a "Strong Performer" by Independent Research Firm in Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience Report

MADISON, Wis., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave: Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q2 2018. In this evaluation, Widen was cited as a Strong Performer.

Forrester's analysts noted Widen's "attractive UI" that "reference customers praised." Moreover, Forrester says, "Partners we surveyed ranked Widen as one of the top DAM solutions they implement." The analysts also note that ".Widen has made significant improvements to its capabilities since our last evaluation, especially in the areas of metadata, search, and work-in-progress functionality."

Founded in Madison, Wisconsin, Widen recently opened its European headquarters in London to expand the company's global presence and better support customers in different time zones. Recently, the company launched a string of innovations including:

An enhanced video management suite and new Video Portals that curate content for teammates, partners, dealers, and others.

An ever-expanding set of integrations, including artificial intelligence (AI) image recognition, social marketing, creative work, product information management, customer relationship management, and more.

New professional services that help marketing, creative, sales, and IT teams manage content across its lifecycle.

"Widen thanks the customers and partners who shared their experiences with Forrester and, in our view, helped bump us into the Strong Performer category," said Matthew Gonnering, CEO of Widen. "From AI and video management to upgraded content analytics and a new workflow system, the Widen Collective has evolved so much in just two years. We look forward to sharing new, category-bending advancements in the next evaluation."

To assess the state of the digital asset management for customer experience market and see how the vendors stack up against each other, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of top DAM vendors. After examining past research, user need assessments, and vendor and expert interviews, they developed a comprehensive set of evaluation criteria.

About Widen

Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organizations to create compelling, meaningful, and measurable digital experiences. Focused on service and fueled by a global community of users, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Its platform spans across brand management, content lifecycle management, and creative management, serving 425,000+ people at over 600 influential brands around the world. Customers include LG, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Cornell University, the Atlanta Falcons, Red Gold Tomatoes, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

With more than 70 years of service experience, Widen is the company that does what it says, striving to be the best part of its customers' day, every day. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com (http://www.widen.com/).

Contact:

Jake Athey

VP of Marketing, Widen

608-443-5472

jathey@widen.com