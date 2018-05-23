Honor 10 Sold over 1 Million Units Globally

Purchase of Honor 10 Will Soon Be Available in Other Markets

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a young, fun and innovative smartphone e-brand, today announced that its newly launched flagship model Honor 10 has recorded a sales volume at over 1 million, after only one month of its initial launch in China and one week after the global launch in London.

This record-breaking sales figure has been achieved in markets specific where Honor 10 is immediately available for purchase following the global launch on May 15. In the UK, Honor 10 has become the newly launched Bestseller on Amazon UK in the Unlocked Phone category. In Russia, around 500 fans and customers even queued outside the Honor store in the rain to get their hands on the latest release.

Moreover, the first-week global sales volume for the Honor 10 doubled the record that Honor 9 created. On Hihonor, Honor's official website, another of the online purchase channels, all the pre-prepared stock was sold out in the first week after the launch in every single one of the five countries where it is available, including UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

In the coming days and weeks, Honor 10 will soon be available in other countries/regions including Central and Eastern Europe, Nordics and Middle East. It has also launched in several South East Asian countries just this week, sales will soon start in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines as well. Stay tuned and don't forget to visit Hihonor to get your Honor 10!

Recap of Honor 10's key features:

AI 2.0 camera

24MP + 16MP rear camera, supported by the independently built-in NPU processor, and the industry-first Semantic Image Segmentation technology.

24MP front camera also supported by the AI 2.0 technology.

Avant-garde design

15 layers of 3D glass on the back, and this design reveals a colorful radiance from every angle, in natural light and shade.

The Honor 10 brings a stunning combination of colors to consumers - the Phantom Blue, Phantom Green.[1] These two iconic and ground-breaking colors were created at The Paris Aesthetics Center, where the creativity and enthusiasm of Honor engineers and designers came to life.

Others

Front-placing ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the glass

5.84-inch FullView FHD+ screen with a 19:9 bezel-less display

4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM

Honor SuperCharge [2] 5V/4.5A with the 3,400 mAh (typical value) battery

5V/4.5A with the 3,400 mAh (typical value) battery EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit Honor online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

[1] It is also available in Midnight Black and Phantom Grey.

[2] Based on the testing of Honor's laboratory.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695630/Honor_10_over_1M.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695631/Fans_Get_Hands_on_with_Honor_10.jpg