The "Physical Security Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global physical security market to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% over the period of 2018-2024. The study on physical security market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on physical security market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global physical security market over the period of 2016 to 2024.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Physical Security Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Physical Security Market

4. Global Physical Security Market by Type 2018-2024

4.1 Services

4.2 System

5. Global Physical Security Market by Vertical 2018-2024

5.1 Telecom IT

5.2 Retail

5.3 Government, Defense Public Sector

5.4 Oil, Gas Energy

5.5 Hospitality Residential

5.6 Transportation Logistics

5.7 Education

5.8 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6. Global Physical Security Market by Regions 2018-2024

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 RoW

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Honeywell International Inc.

7.2 Genetec Inc

7.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

7.4 ADT Corporation

7.5 Anixter International Inc.

7.6 Pelco

7.7 Tyco International PLC

7.8 Stanley Security

7.9 Senstar Corporation

7.10 Bosch Security Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4tvzn/physical?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005913/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Security Services