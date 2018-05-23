

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



May 23, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)



+------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Sharesave Scheme | +-----------------+------------------------+-----------------+---+-------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2017|To:| May 22, 2018| +-----------------+------------------------+-----------------+---+-------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |163,520 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | | |date of the last return (if any increase | | |has been applied for): | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |4,132 | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | | |period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |159,388 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Portfolio Share Plan | +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2017|To:|May 22, 2018| +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |270,534 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|101,940 | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |168,594 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Employee Stock Purchase Plan| +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2017|To:|May 22, 2018| +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |237,698 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|Nil | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |237,698 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Long Term Incentive Plan | | |2015 | +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2017|To:|May 22, 2018| +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |2,498,571 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|637,589 | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |1,860,982 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase | | |Plan | +-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+---+---------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2017|To:|May 22, 2018 | +-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+---+---------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |800,783 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | | |date of the last return (if any increase| | |has been applied for): | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |338 | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | | |period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet|800,445 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Baxalta Exchange Awards | +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2017|To:|May 22, 2018| +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |17,230,339 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|3,620,967 | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |13,609,372 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Combined block listing in respect of the | | |Shire Portfolio Share Plan, the Shire | | |Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 and the | | |Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase | | |Plan. | +-----------------+------------------+-----------------+---+-------------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2017|To:|May 22, 2018 | +-----------------+------------------+-----------------+---+-------------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities |3,000,000 | |under scheme(s) from previous | | |return: | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block|Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since | | |the date of the last return (if any | | |increase has been applied for): | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |Shire Portfolio Share Plan: Nil | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) | | |during period (see LR3.5.7G): |Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015: Nil | | | | | |Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase | | |Plan: Nil | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not|3,000,000 | |yet issued/allotted at end of | | |period: | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



