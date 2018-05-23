

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A joint U.S./German space mission to track the continuous movement of water and other changes in Earth's mass on and beneath the planet's surface successfully launched from the California coast Tuesday.



The twin spacecraft of the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On (GRACE-FO), a joint NASA/German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) mission, lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, sharing their ride into space with five Iridium NEXT communications satellites.



Ground stations have acquired signals from both GRACE-FO spacecraft. Initial telemetry shows the satellites are placed on orbit and performing as expected, NASA said in a press release.



Over its five-year mission, GRACE-FO will monitor the movement of mass around earth by measuring where and how the moving mass changes Earth's gravitational pull. The gravity changes cause the distance between the two satellites to vary slightly. Although the two satellites orbit 137 miles (220 kilometers) apart, advanced instruments continuously measure their separation to within the width of a human red blood cell.



