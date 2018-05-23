GEP Named Best P2P Technology Solutions Provider At World Procurement Awards

- SMART by GEP takes top honors in P2P Technology Solutions category at World Procurement Congress

- GEP shortlisted in two additional categories - Best New Procurement Technology and Best New Procurement Consultancy Project

CLARK, New Jersey, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of comprehensive procurement solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that it won the Best P2P (procure-to-pay) Specialist Provider Award at the 12th Annual World Procurement Awards in London.

The award recognized SMART by GEP, the industry's only cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, as the best technology solution for delivering comprehensive P2P process improvements and exceptional results to enterprise procurement organizations on a worldwide scale.

More than 1,000 senior procurement leaders attended the ceremony, which celebrated procurement excellence from across the globe and recognized the most progressive teams and individuals in 19 categories. GEP, which markets unified procurement transformation solutions rooted in three core business lines - strategic consulting, software and managed services - was shortlisted in two additional awards categories: Best New Procurement Technology and Best New Procurement Consultancy Project.

"This award validates the broad recognition of SMART by GEP as the best, most effective digital procurement platform for complex global enterprises seeking transformational results," asserted Subhash Makhija, chief executive officer and co-founder of GEP. "What's more, the award itself marks the passion of GEP people to deliver the best products to our customers. It is further recognition of the talent, hard work and dedication of our product development teams, designers, developers and engineers - some of the brightest and best innovators in the entire field. This award belongs to them as much as anyone."

Makhija added: "The excellence of the SMART by GEP platform is just half of the equation. The other half is the enormous value that the platform is creating for GEP's customers. We thank them and we are honored by their continuing reliance on us and SMART by GEP."

Regarded as the most celebrated and sought-after awards in procurement, the World Procurement Awards represent the best procurement projects, people and organizations globally. They recognize and affirm the hard work, innovation and dedication of those at the forefront of the profession.

Notably, the SMART by GEP platform topped the entries of "several longtime category incumbents and a software behemoth or two," observed Al Girardi, vice president of marketing and analyst relations at GEP.

The Best P2P Provider award comes on the heels of IDC's recognition of SMART by GEP as a "Leader" for its outstanding P2P capabilities in its 2018 MarketScape report on Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procure-to-Pay Applications.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities.

Intuitive design, stunning visual appeal, intelligent interfaces, the ability to move fluidly and naturally from task to task, and the flexibility to work on any platform and any device drive the high adoption rates SMART by GEP enjoys. And adoption drives compliance and cost savings.

SMART by GEP is a thoughtfully conceived, beautifully designed "consumerized" digital work environment, precision-engineered for sourcing and procurement professionals. It is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. SMART by GEP is platform agnostic (it works with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

Purpose-built on a single code base for optimum performance on cloud, SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business transformation solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives.

Named Best Supplier at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leading provider of source-to-pay procurement software by top industry and technology analysts, such as Gartner, Forrester, Procurement Leaders, IDC, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners.

GEP also earns top honors in consulting and managed services from the industry's leading research firms, professional associations and journals, including Everest Group on its PEAK Matrices of Procurement Services Providers and Supply Chain Services Providers; NelsonHall on its NEAT Matrix of Global Procurement BPO Service Providers; HfS in its Blueprint Report on Procurement as a Service; IDC in its MarketScape report on Procurement as a Service; and ALM Intelligence in its Vanguard Reports on both Procurement Consulting and Supply Chain Consulting.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

