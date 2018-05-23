KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 23
23 May 2018
Keller Group plc ("the Company")
2018 AGM Results
At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 26 February 2018 was passed on a poll. Votes cast were as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|Votes Withheld
|1 - To receive the report and accounts
|56,648,230
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|56,648,230
|0
|2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration policy
|55,910,955
|98.71%
|732,307
|1.29%
|56,643,262
|4,967
|3 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report
|56,038,045
|99.79%
|117,717
|0.21%
|56,155,762
|492,466
|4 - To declare a final dividend of 24.5p per Ordinary Share
|56,648,230
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|56,648,230
|0
|5 - To appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors
|55,915,273
|98.71%
|732,956
|1.29%
|56,648,229
|0
|6 - To agree the Auditors' remuneration
|56,643,230
|99.99%
|5,000
|0.01%
|56,648,230
|0
|7 - To elect Ms Eva Lindqvist
|52,813,926
|93.23%
|3,832,187
|6.77%
|56,646,113
|2,117
|8 - To re-elect Mr Peter Hill CBE
|56,373,761
|99.52%
|271,389
|0.48%
|56,645,150
|3,080
|9 - To re-elect Mr Alain Michaelis
|56,294,733
|99.38%
|351,497
|0.62%
|56,646,230
|2,000
|10 - To re-elect Mr Chris Girling
|56,034,720
|98.93%
|607,160
|1.07%
|56,641,880
|6,350
|11 - To re-elect Mr James Hind
|56,223,297
|99.26%
|418,933
|0.74%
|56,642,230
|6,000
|12 - To re-elect Ms Nancy Tuor Moore
|56,540,148
|99.81%
|106,082
|0.19%
|56,646,230
|2,000
|13 - To re-elect Mr Paul Withers
|56,530,839
|99.80%
|114,841
|0.20%
|56,645,680
|2,550
|14 - To re-elect Dr Venu Raju
|56,293,576
|99.38%
|352,654
|0.62%
|56,646,230
|2,000
|15 - Authority to allot shares
|53,396,052
|94.26%
|3,250,678
|5.74%
|56,646,730
|1,500
|16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|56,627,517
|99.97%
|16,213
|0.03%
|56,643,730
|4,500
|17 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances)
|52,785,444
|93.19%
|3,859,785
|6.81%
|56,645,229
|3,000
|18 - Authority to buy back shares
|55,666,825
|98.53%
|828,957
|1.47%
|56,495,782
|152,447
|19 - Authority to make political donations
|53,021,857
|94.44%
|3,118,699
|5.56%
|56,140,556
|507,674
|20 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice
|54,356,222
|95.95%
|2,292,008
|4.05%
|56,648,230
|0
|21 - To approve the rules of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan
|55,759,635
|98.44%
|882,214
|1.56%
|56,641,849
|6,380
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Kerry Porritt, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
