sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,94 Euro		-0,12
-1,00 %
WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,81
12,38
17:49
23.05.2018 | 16:58
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 23

23 May 2018

Keller Group plc ("the Company")
2018 AGM Results

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 26 February 2018 was passed on a poll. Votes cast were as follows:

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total VotesVotes Withheld
1 - To receive the report and accounts56,648,230100.00%00.00%56,648,2300
2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration policy55,910,95598.71%732,3071.29%56,643,2624,967
3 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report56,038,04599.79%117,7170.21%56,155,762492,466
4 - To declare a final dividend of 24.5p per Ordinary Share 56,648,230100.00%00.00%56,648,2300
5 - To appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors55,915,27398.71%732,9561.29%56,648,2290
6 - To agree the Auditors' remuneration56,643,23099.99%5,0000.01%56,648,2300
7 - To elect Ms Eva Lindqvist52,813,92693.23%3,832,1876.77%56,646,1132,117
8 - To re-elect Mr Peter Hill CBE56,373,76199.52%271,3890.48%56,645,1503,080
9 - To re-elect Mr Alain Michaelis56,294,73399.38%351,4970.62%56,646,2302,000
10 - To re-elect Mr Chris Girling 56,034,72098.93%607,1601.07%56,641,8806,350
11 - To re-elect Mr James Hind56,223,29799.26%418,9330.74%56,642,2306,000
12 - To re-elect Ms Nancy Tuor Moore56,540,14899.81%106,0820.19%56,646,2302,000
13 - To re-elect Mr Paul Withers56,530,83999.80%114,8410.20%56,645,6802,550
14 - To re-elect Dr Venu Raju56,293,57699.38%352,6540.62%56,646,2302,000

15 - Authority to allot shares53,396,05294.26%3,250,6785.74%56,646,7301,500
16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights56,627,51799.97%16,2130.03%56,643,7304,500
17 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances)52,785,44493.19%3,859,7856.81%56,645,2293,000
18 - Authority to buy back shares55,666,82598.53%828,9571.47%56,495,782152,447
19 - Authority to make political donations53,021,85794.44%3,118,6995.56%56,140,556507,674
20 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice54,356,22295.95%2,292,0084.05%56,648,2300
21 - To approve the rules of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan55,759,63598.44%882,2141.56%56,641,8496,380

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Kerry Porritt, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

END


© 2018 PR Newswire