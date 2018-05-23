KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

23 May 2018

Keller Group plc ("the Company")

2018 AGM Results

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 26 February 2018 was passed on a poll. Votes cast were as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Votes Withheld 1 - To receive the report and accounts 56,648,230 100.00% 0 0.00% 56,648,230 0 2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration policy 55,910,955 98.71% 732,307 1.29% 56,643,262 4,967 3 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report 56,038,045 99.79% 117,717 0.21% 56,155,762 492,466 4 - To declare a final dividend of 24.5p per Ordinary Share 56,648,230 100.00% 0 0.00% 56,648,230 0 5 - To appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors 55,915,273 98.71% 732,956 1.29% 56,648,229 0 6 - To agree the Auditors' remuneration 56,643,230 99.99% 5,000 0.01% 56,648,230 0 7 - To elect Ms Eva Lindqvist 52,813,926 93.23% 3,832,187 6.77% 56,646,113 2,117 8 - To re-elect Mr Peter Hill CBE 56,373,761 99.52% 271,389 0.48% 56,645,150 3,080 9 - To re-elect Mr Alain Michaelis 56,294,733 99.38% 351,497 0.62% 56,646,230 2,000 10 - To re-elect Mr Chris Girling 56,034,720 98.93% 607,160 1.07% 56,641,880 6,350 11 - To re-elect Mr James Hind 56,223,297 99.26% 418,933 0.74% 56,642,230 6,000 12 - To re-elect Ms Nancy Tuor Moore 56,540,148 99.81% 106,082 0.19% 56,646,230 2,000 13 - To re-elect Mr Paul Withers 56,530,839 99.80% 114,841 0.20% 56,645,680 2,550 14 - To re-elect Dr Venu Raju 56,293,576 99.38% 352,654 0.62% 56,646,230 2,000

15 - Authority to allot shares 53,396,052 94.26% 3,250,678 5.74% 56,646,730 1,500 16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 56,627,517 99.97% 16,213 0.03% 56,643,730 4,500 17 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances) 52,785,444 93.19% 3,859,785 6.81% 56,645,229 3,000 18 - Authority to buy back shares 55,666,825 98.53% 828,957 1.47% 56,495,782 152,447 19 - Authority to make political donations 53,021,857 94.44% 3,118,699 5.56% 56,140,556 507,674 20 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice 54,356,222 95.95% 2,292,008 4.05% 56,648,230 0 21 - To approve the rules of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan 55,759,635 98.44% 882,214 1.56% 56,641,849 6,380

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Kerry Porritt, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

